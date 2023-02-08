Splatoon 3 is getting its first dose of DLC later on this year with Wave One landing in the Spring and Wave Two following afterwards. The Expansion Pass is available to purchase from today.
From the brief look at the DLC that we got in the Direct Showcase, Wave One is going to see the return of Inkopolis and the Booyah Base. For the moment, this hub world appears to grant no bonuses in its shops or mechanics though it is a nice throwback all the same.
Wave Two, simply called 'Side Order' looks to be a sightlier spookier turn, with the trailer subbing its normal brightness for something much more monochrome. We don't know exactly when this one will be inking its way over, but we're bound to hear more in the coming months.
Will you be picking up this Expansion Pass? Ink your thoughts in the comments below!
[source twitter.com]
Comments (20)
I think Side Order is meant to be read as Side:Order. Since Chaos won the final splatfest, splatoon 3 had a Chaos theme. This is the other side. the Order side, Marina's Side.
I’m not going to buy an expansion that gets added to online later. I already had it happen with Splatoon 2. I’ll hold off on this one
So stylish, this game is awesome
@animalbrad That’s such a genius move on the dev team’s part; I never even thought of that!! Good find.
Looking forward to Side:Order but the first wave seems a bit pointless for me, just adds a new hub area to do what you can already do in the main hub area.
Really not seeing the point in adding Inkopolis if it’s a purely cosmetic hub. But Side Order looks interesting
Man I missed inkopolis. Hopefully they will also have the old weapon sets and the old ultimates.
@ferryb001 definitely agreed with you there. From what I gather, the first part is basically just a new hub anyway?
They really just put the entirety of 1 into 3 huh.
I am so excited yet utterly perplexed by this. What exactly can we do in Inkopolis that we couldn't before? How do Splatfests work? AND OH MY GOD CAN WE TALK ABOUT SIDE ORDER I'VE BEEN DYING TO TALK ABOUT SIDE ORDER.
I wish Wave 1 would’ve been more functional than just nostalgia bait, but it’s cool nonetheless. Side Order looks dope though!
Glad they finish brought this back.
@ferryb001 yeah, I bought the octo-expansion on sale and didn't even get to play it before it got added to the expansion pack.
Ooo, I do miss Inkopolis Plaza, so this will be a nostalgic trip for sure! Fred Crumbs makes me hungry just looking at him. Awkward. I’m happy to see Spyke is back. He’s clearly gotten older but he’s not an elderly urchin like I wondered he might’ve been considering how much Murch has grown.
Side Order, on the other hand, is what I’m REALLY looking forward to. As a former member of Team Order, this is clearly inspired by the Order theme even though I felt Return of the Mammalians had an Order theme as well. I’ve got a bad feeling Off the Hook is in trouble. I thought partnering with Damp Socks gave them more success? Has Marina gone bad like Callie did?! I think Commander Tartar might be back…
I’m not sure how to feel about this. It’s cool to see Inkopolis again, but not return the maps? So are we just getting old shoes, weapons, etc? If so that’s pretty lame
So glad Inkopolis is back, as well as the alternate Order timeline
I am struggling to see the point of wave 1 if purely cosmetic. Side order looks interesting, but I don't own Splat 3, and I am not sure I would want to buy the game and expansion for that alone.
This is the death of my Wii U.
I have it set up, but the only thing I do with it is use my Callie and Marie Amiibo to go back to old school Splatfest.
I can see why this is going to be polarizing. For a lot of people, especially the people who jumped on for 2 ... who cares?
But even for me, who is NOT a nostalgia person, going back to the City of Color is worth the full DLC price in a heartbeat.
Will we get to play the Splatoon 1 single player again?
I unironically love the Splatoon 1 hub. Side Order also looks really good. There are times where I kind of regret choosing Chaos, as I am a sucker for cyberpunk, futuristic, and dystopian aesthetics. Glad to see all that being realized, though!
I wonder what else the Inkopolis content will have. You can't just bring back a hub and call it DLC, right? Meanwhile, Side Order looks similar to Octo Expansion, which means exciting news for story
I hope to see more surprises like that on Splatoon 3, they're finally exploring the lore in actual gameplay.
Tap here to load 20 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...