Splatoon 3 is getting its first dose of DLC later on this year with Wave One landing in the Spring and Wave Two following afterwards. The Expansion Pass is available to purchase from today.

From the brief look at the DLC that we got in the Direct Showcase, Wave One is going to see the return of Inkopolis and the Booyah Base. For the moment, this hub world appears to grant no bonuses in its shops or mechanics though it is a nice throwback all the same.





And for Wave 2, get ready for Side Order, an all-new single player campaign! pic.twitter.com/llFFVO4Wae The #Splatoon3 : Expansion Pass is coming! For the 1st Wave, relive a functional version of Inkopolis from the original Splatoon game!And for Wave 2, get ready for Side Order, an all-new single player campaign! #NintendoDirect February 8, 2023

Wave Two, simply called 'Side Order' looks to be a sightlier spookier turn, with the trailer subbing its normal brightness for something much more monochrome. We don't know exactly when this one will be inking its way over, but we're bound to hear more in the coming months.

