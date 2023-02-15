Limited Run Games has revealed an upcoming physical edition for Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation, with pre-orders set to launch on February 21st, 2023 at 12pm ET.

The release will come in two flavours, which seems to be the norm for Limited Run Games: Standard and Collector's Editions. The former comes in at $39.99 and is, you know... the game, and that's pretty much it. The box looks quite nice though; we're a big fan of the art style utilised in this game.

Here's a look at the Standard Edition:

Meanwhile, the Collector's Edition will come in at a slightly chunkier $79.99, but this one comes with numerous bits and bobs to add to your game room, including:

- Physical Copy of Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey- for Nintendo Switch

- Collector's Edition Box

- Original Soundtrack

- Acrylic Standee

- Enamel Pin

- 2 Postcards

You can pre-order the game from February 21st, 2023 over on Limited Run Games, with pre-orders set to close a little over a month later on March 26th, 2023.