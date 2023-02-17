If you happen to be located in the US, and have had difficulties securing a physical copy of Metroid Prime Remastered ahead of 22nd February 2023 release, don't worry, because Nintendo has got you covered.

Pre-purchases for the physical copy are currently available on the Nintendo Store for $39.99 USD with a standard shipping fee of $6.99. Nintendo has even put up a special message, noting how the game will ship on 21st February (a day before the release).

Other sites like GameStop and Amazon have also been taking a lot of pre-orders. Unsurprisingly, the physical copy is already charting on Amazon, but it now seems to be suffering some delays:

Hey there. We can understand your concern. Delays are rare, but can happen when unforeseen circumstances arise. Please keep us updated on this order and let us know if it doesn't arrive by the revised delivery date. We want to ensure it reaches you. -Ashley — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) February 16, 2023

For more options on where to buy the physical copy and for purchase options outside of the US and North America, be sure to check out our guide. Keep in mind, the hard version will launch in Japan and Europe on 3rd March 2023.

And if you really can't wait any longer, the digital copy is available to download right now from the eShop for the same price.