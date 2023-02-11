It's a Splatfest in Splatoon 3 this weekend, but that's all Nintendo is doing to promote the latest squid shooter. The company's American branch has issued a message on social media - announcing a restock of the Splatoon 3 Switch OLED model.

This system was originally released alongside the launch of Splatoon 3 last year and features a themed Switch, Joy-Con, and even a unique dock.

This follows an Expansion Pack announcement earlier this week during the latest Nintendo Direct. It will add two new waves of content, with the first one arriving this Spring. The latest version (2.1.1) also dropped this week. Check out our guide to see where to buy the Splatoon 3 Switch: