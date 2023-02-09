Nintendo showed off Splatoon 3's new Expansion Pass earlier today. It's made up of two waves - including an all-new single-player campaign.

The game's now received an update - bumping it up to Version 2.1.1. Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Ver. 2.1.1 (Released February 8, 2023)

Expansion Pass Order Bonus Available

Players who order the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Inkopolis & Side Order DLC will receive an in-game battle-boosting bonus. To collect your battle-boosting bonus, you must first purchase and download the DLC content. Then start the Splatoon 3 game, visit the lobby terminal, and select Get Stuff.



Fixes to Player Controls

Fixed an issue that caused communication to be interrupted while performing certain actions with the Splattershot Jr. or Custom Splattershot Jr. weapons, even if those actions can usually be performed.

Fixed an issue that caused ink to be displayed incorrectly if a Slosher and a Tri-Slosher both attacked at the same time.

Fixed an issue where there could be a delay in recovering from existing damage if you were within range of an attack from a Wave Breaker or Big Shot and avoided taking damage by jumping or other means.

Fixes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where players between terrain and a Tacticooler could clip inside the terrain if the Tacticooler was set up in the corner of the terrain. Due to this change, you will now be able to pass through the Tacticooler—even in Inkling or Octoling form—while performing an action that causes you to move quickly, such as a Dodge Roll while using a dualie weapon.

Fixed an issue in Brinewater Springs where players could get onto rocks outside the stage.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue that occurred while replaying Tricolor Turf War battles where the cheers from Deep Cut would sometimes be for teams other than the ones in the battle.

Fixed an issue that occurred while replaying job scenarios in the Shoal. If the replay contained weapons labeled with a question mark, it could cause the screen to go black and prevent the game from starting.

Note: Compatible with Ver. 2.1.0 battle replays. Not compatible with Ver. 2.0.1 or earlier battle replays.

