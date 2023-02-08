Update: And just like that, Nintendo has now removed the digital price from Zelda: TotK's store page. Expect a price reveal at a later date. You can see what the page previously looked like in our story below. In related developments, GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon appear to have updated their own listings for the game and are no longer taking pre-orders.

Original: Nintendo has been incredibly busy over the past day with its financials and a Direct announcement, and on top of this, it has also been making some updates to its digital storefronts.

Many Nintendo enthusiasts have noticed the official webpage listing for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the US has just been updated. Specifically, the price of the game has now been listed as $69.99 USD. On the Canadian webpage, this price converted to $89.99 CAD. Here's a look at the US page (via Nintendo.com):

Noticeably, this is a $10 increase compared to Nintendo's other first-party titles (like Breath of the Wild) which typically go for $59.99 USD digitally, and there are retailers out there who are still offering a physical copy of the game for around the same price.

If this is the new digital price and isn't an error, it's essentially following the trend of next-generation platforms and other companies within the games industry over the past year that have increased the prices of their own titles.