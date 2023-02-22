The Nintendo Switch Online service is, slowly but surely, becoming quite an enticing prospect for Nintendo fans. In addition to enabling online play, the biggest draw for potential subscribers is undoubtedly its legacy games service (plus that sweet Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, of course).
Starting off with just the NES back in 2018, the service — if you subscribe to the Expansion Pack tier — now supports the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, N64, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance. Granted, not all are equal in terms of the size of their respective catalogues, but there's definitely plenty here for fans to sink their teeth into.