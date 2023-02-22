Consoles
Image: Nintendo Life

The Nintendo Switch Online service is, slowly but surely, becoming quite an enticing prospect for Nintendo fans. In addition to enabling online play, the biggest draw for potential subscribers is undoubtedly its legacy games service (plus that sweet Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, of course).

Starting off with just the NES back in 2018, the service — if you subscribe to the Expansion Pack tier — now supports the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, N64, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance. Granted, not all are equal in terms of the size of their respective catalogues, but there's definitely plenty here for fans to sink their teeth into.

It got us thinking: given the impressive choice available at this moment in time, which of the six consoles do you gravitate to the most? Are you partial to a bit of 8-bit retro gaming on the NES or Game Boy, or do you prefer something a bit more modern with the Game Boy Advance? Or do you, like us, hop between the consoles depending on your mood? Is there a console you flat-out avoid? We want to know!

So pop a vote down in the below poll and let us know which, if any, of the consoles you prefer playing via Nintendo Switch Online. Leave us a comment too with which game you're currently playing and what you're hoping to see in the future.

Which Nintendo Switch Online console do you play the most?