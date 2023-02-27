Pokémon Presents
Image: The Pokémon Company

Another Pokémon Presents showcase has come and gone, with new announcements including DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a collaboration between Pokémon and Netflix in the form of Pokémon Concierge, the re-emergence of Pokémon Sleep, and more.

We'll be honest, it wasn't quite the knockout showcase we were hoping for here at Nintendo Life. With the prior announcements that Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Trading Card Game would be coming to Nintendo Switch Online, we were perhaps looking to be surprised with some release dates or — dare we say it — shadow drops.

Instead, we got what pretty much all of us were expecting, and nothing more. The DLC for Scarlet and Violet was a given, and although Pokémon Sleep was kind of a surprise, we reckon most of us were expecting it to show up at some point down the line. Meanwhile, Pokémon Concierge is quite a cool concept for a new TV show, but we didn't really see enough of it to form an opinion just yet.

But we want to know what you thought of it, dear readers. Take a peek at the polls below and cast your votes. When you're done, be sure to leave a comment and let us know your opinion.

