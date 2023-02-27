Instead, we got what pretty much all of us were expecting, and nothing more. The DLC for Scarlet and Violet was a given, and although
Pokémon Sleep was kind of a surprise, we reckon most of us were expecting it to show up at some point down the line. Meanwhile, Pokémon Concierge is quite a cool concept for a new TV show, but we didn't really see enough of it to form an opinion just yet.
But we want to know what
you thought of it, dear readers. Take a peek at the polls below and cast your votes. When you're done, be sure to leave a comment and let us know your opinion.
What did you think of the February 2023 Pokémon Presents? (303 votes)
Best one ever! 1% It was great, lots of neat announcements 2% Pretty good, I felt suitably satisfied 9% I feel entirely indifferent 14% It was a bit disappointing really 21% Not good at all, very little to get me excited 28% Worst. One. Ever. 25%
What was your favourite announcement from the February 2023 Pokémon Presents? (226 votes)
Pokémon Championships in Japan 0% Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic 13% Pokémon Concierge - Netflix 8% Pokémon Unite Updates 1% Pokémon Cafe Remix Updates 0% Pokémon Master EX Updates 0% Pokémon Sleep 10% Walking Wake / Iron Leaves Tera Raid 5% Scarlet and Violet DLC Announcement 63%
See Also
Guide: Pokémon GO Special Evolutions – How To Get Pangoro, Sylveon, Glaceon, Aromatisse, Slurpuff, Sirfetch’d, Galarian Cofagrigus And More Guide: Pokémon GO Mega Evolutions List - How Get Mega Energy Guide: Pokémon GO Eevee Evolutions Ranked - How To Get Sylveon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Umbreon, Espeon, Vaporeon, Jolteon And Flareon Guide: Pokémon GO – The Rarest Pokémon Including Wild, Shiny, Mythical And Regional Catches Guide: Pokémon Sword And Shield: Pokédex Galar Region Related Games