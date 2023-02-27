I mean... All I really expected to get out of it was info on the dlc and I got just that. The paradoxes getting added early was a pleasant surprise, I'll definitely hop back into Unite for a bit to play with Zacian because she's a good girl and beyond that I liked how the stop motion series' teaser looked so I'm looking forward to more info on that.

It was a Pokémon Presents like all the others, sure I don't care about VGC or the TGC but I won't act like I got personality attacked because I watched it and didn't love every second of it lol

The one big yikes from me is that the dlc is 35€ a pop and yet again tied to the different versions despite probably not actually having Version differences. Not like that would justify it either way.