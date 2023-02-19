Hello, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we took a look at an upcoming physical release for the Switch in the form of Metroid Prime Remastered.

After much deliberation, you fine folks decided that the Japanese variant was the better one, winning 51% of the vote. It sure was a close one! Mind you, it's all been rendered rather moot since news has come out that the game will feature a reversible cover featuring both designs, so that's good news.

With that in mind, we're going to check out Metroid Fusion this week, a game that came out alongside the original Metroid Prime back in 2002. It would, for nearly 20 years, be the last chronological entry to the franchise until Metroid Dread finally entered the scene in 2021.

Europe and North America feature the same designs for this one, so it's going to be two-way brawl between the western design and the Japanese design. Let's get to it.