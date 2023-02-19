Metroid Fusion - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we took a look at an upcoming physical release for the Switch in the form of Metroid Prime Remastered.

After much deliberation, you fine folks decided that the Japanese variant was the better one, winning 51% of the vote. It sure was a close one! Mind you, it's all been rendered rather moot since news has come out that the game will feature a reversible cover featuring both designs, so that's good news.

With that in mind, we're going to check out Metroid Fusion this week, a game that came out alongside the original Metroid Prime back in 2002. It would, for nearly 20 years, be the last chronological entry to the franchise until Metroid Dread finally entered the scene in 2021.

Europe and North America feature the same designs for this one, so it's going to be two-way brawl between the western design and the Japanese design. Let's get to it.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America and Europe

Fusion UK
Image: Nintendo

The design for the western release is pretty iconic, all told. It features Samus in her new X-Parasite suit with a bunch of the game's standard enemies surrounding her in the background. We love our protagonist's pose here; it's just so cool!

Japan

Fusion Japan
Image: Nintendo

Japan's design, like all GBA games, makes use of the landscape orientation. We've got the logo out of the way on the bottom left to really allow the artwork on the right to shine through. Samus' pose here is again iconic and really shows off her confidence amidst undoubtedly dangerous circumstances. We're also big fans of the blue goop spreading out from the left.

Which region got the best Metroid Fusion box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.