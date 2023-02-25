Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo's recent Direct broadcast was arguably one of its best - with news like a release date for Pikmin 4, a shadow drop of Metroid Prime and another look at Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. One other exciting announcement was the reveal of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles for the Switch Online library.

Now, following this announcement, Nintendo has updated its official Switch Online 'overview trailer' - highlighting what members have access to when they subscribe to this service. The noticeable update in the latest version of this video is a brief mention of the Game Boy library - including a look at Tetris.

"With a Nintendo Switch Online* membership, you’ll get access to online play in compatible games, a growing catalog of classic NES™, Super NES™, and Game Boy™ titles with newly added online play, and cloud backup for your save data in compatible games. Plus, you can enhance your online experience with features available through the smartphone app and receive special offers. There are options for both individual and family memberships (up to 8 users). Level up with a Nintendo Switch Online membership!"

As noted the base service also comes with online access, cloud back up for save data. Here's what is included in the GB library:

While Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles come with the base version of the Switch Online service, unfortunately, Game Boy Advance titles are only available in the premium tier. This library is locked behind the extra paywall alongside Nintendo 64 games, and also Sega Genesis / Mega Drive titles.

In saying this, the higher tier also gives members access to other things like the Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC.