Nintendo yesterday bolstered its Switch Online + Expansion Pack service with some new retro libraries. Now, following on from this, it appears to have updated its official "overview trailer" for the service in its homeland of Japan. Within it, you can see footage of the Game Boy Advance library.

In addition to this, it's also shown off some footage of the 2023 wave of N64 titles including games from the Mario Party and Pokémon Stadium series, as well as Excitebike 64. While there's not much remaining in this original wave of N64 games, it seems they are at least on course for a release in the near future.

The Game Boy update this week added a total of 15 games to the western services - nine for the Game Boy and Game Color library and six for the GBA one. You can see what's available in these libraries in our original post: