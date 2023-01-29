A new 30-second clip from the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie has just been released, and it focused on the character of Donkey Kong, voiced by Seth Rogen.

In the clip, we see Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) drop into an arena filled with 'Question Mark' boxes. His first tussle with DK ends with him getting a savage beat-down, but Mario then bumps a box and becomes 'Cat Mario' – only to receive further scorn from Donkey Kong, the character he first faced back in 1981.

The film – a collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination – arrives in North American moving picture houses on April 7th this year. However, it will be shown in some regions earlier than that date.

We've already seen a lot of the movie's tie-in toys, thanks to a few leaks.