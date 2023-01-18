Last week, details about Jakks Pacific's Super Mario Bros. Movie toys leaked online. Now the toys have really spilt out of the pram as people have been managing to get hold of them in stores.

We're going to be discussing the toys here, and while we won't be sharing all of the photos, there's one, in particular, we do want to share because it's so cool, so if you don't want to see what all of the fuss is about, then don't read on!

Yesterday on the Mario subreddit, user Lazy-gamer-dan1 managed to buy a Bowser toy from his local Walmart store. He spotted the toys as workers were bringing out a display for the upcoming merch into the store. Having previously worked there, he knew some of the staff so asked if he could have one not knowing the toys weren't out yet, and they gave him a Bowser to buy.

Lazy-gamer-dan1 went back the next day to take photos of the display, which included Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Peach figures along with Bowser. Mario comes with a plunger, Luigi with a flashlight, Toad a frying pan, and Peach an umbrella. You can get a look at the display stand on Reddit.

However, the one that really caught our eye was the Bowser figure. It's a bit bigger than the other toys, so it doesn't come with an accessory — but why would you want an accessory when the toy can breathe fire!?

Okay, okay, so it doesn't actually breathe fire, but the light-up mouth and the vapour effect is a really neat idea to make this Bowser toy even more scary and interactive.

As we mentioned last week, the toys are rumoured to be officially out sometime in February or March. But hey, if you live near a Walmart, you might get lucky — especially if it's this one!

What do you think of the Bowser toy? Let us know in the comments!