Nintendo UK has opened a brand new Twitter account for the My Nintendo Store in the UK and Ireland. The handle @MyNintendoUK was taken in January 2023, and the account just dropped its first tweet earlier today.

The account will likely share updates for new stock and special edition pre-orders, which is something Nintendo UK has had issues with previously — particularly with Xenoblade Chronicles 3's limited edition and Bayonetta 1's physical release.

This should be welcome news for those who missed out on pre-orders or limited editions. So far we've only spotted an account for the UK and Ireland, so we don't know if other regions will follow suit.





Follow the channel to stay up to date about all things My Nintendo Store! Hello and welcome to the official #MyNintendoStore Twitter account for the UK and Ireland.Follow the channel to stay up to date about all things My Nintendo Store! pic.twitter.com/PFOKgm7617 February 3, 2023

In fact, My Nintendo UK and Ireland has shared an update on pre-orders for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. You can now get a SteelBook with all pre-orders on the game from the store, and if you've already pre-ordered, your order will be automatically upgraded.

Hopefully this ends any pre-order woes and confusion going forward!

Will you be following the new Twitter account to track new pre-orders and limited editions? Let us know in the comments!

