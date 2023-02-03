Nintendo UK has opened a brand new Twitter account for the My Nintendo Store in the UK and Ireland. The handle @MyNintendoUK was taken in January 2023, and the account just dropped its first tweet earlier today.
The account will likely share updates for new stock and special edition pre-orders, which is something Nintendo UK has had issues with previously — particularly with Xenoblade Chronicles 3's limited edition and Bayonetta 1's physical release.
This should be welcome news for those who missed out on pre-orders or limited editions. So far we've only spotted an account for the UK and Ireland, so we don't know if other regions will follow suit.
In fact, My Nintendo UK and Ireland has shared an update on pre-orders for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. You can now get a SteelBook with all pre-orders on the game from the store, and if you've already pre-ordered, your order will be automatically upgraded.
Hopefully this ends any pre-order woes and confusion going forward!
Will you be following the new Twitter account to track new pre-orders and limited editions? Let us know in the comments!
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
[source twitter.com]
Comments (20)
I see Mario and think odyssey 2.
Now that would be a really fantastic surprise.
I look forward to the zealots spinning this into some deeper meaning of something bigger on the horizon.
Hopefully this means they have better customer support and better notice on items becoming available for pre-order.
They don't even consistently send out notification emails or newsletter emails despite signing up for them, you know?
Oh yeah, because now's a GREAT time to be opening a Twitter account. 👀
Great, a way to have a go at them publicly for losing my orders
Would be nice for Bayonetta 1 physical preorders to go live.
@Grumblevolcano people are already asking them about that
Mastodon is right there, Nintendo.
I don't give a toot about Space Karen's plaything
Wish they would fix their store. I miss the Hut Group.
umm...and what for?
@Bunkerneath Curiously, they've also emailed an update of sorts regarding Bayonetta this afternoon. Presumably it will be available again soon.
Has anyone else ever been bothered by how on their site it'll sometimes say a game comes with a free bonus but it never actually states what the bonus even is on the product page?
Stop with those thumbnails, please. I want a new Mario platformer so badly even things as minor as a picture gives me false hope lol
I'm a bit starved to say the least.
Finally, we have somewhere to go to complain about how god awful their store is and actually maybe get some feedback! Incredible!
@Vil We got Bowsers Fury in 2021, so that should be fine (be honest, we aren't getting a new Mario platformer until the next console comes out, because thats stupid to have the next game on Switch)
@InTree I consider that more of a cool side expansion to 3D World ...and sure, it's probably best to drop the next big 3D one on next gen, I know that. I'd just like something new in the meantime this year, like another 2D Mario perhaps. That doesn't require nearly as many resources while still being a brand new experience and not just yet another spruced- up Wii U port.
Then again, this is all just my opinion. Times have changed and I'm getting older and more bitter lol
@Vil Ok, but for the 2D Mario game, it better not be a New Super 2D Mario if they do a new 2D game, otherwise I'll just want all 4 New Super games on Switch.
@InTree I was thinking something that ties into the movie maybe TBH, in a 2.5D style. That would be cool.
I noticed they did a 2 minute video on the new Kirby. That means no rush for a direct. All though i totally think a direct is coming on 15th of Feb. But i can see a direct also slipping into March And saying about a Zelda Direct in the March One. But i hope we get one in Feb. As having 2 guesses is cheating lol.
Tap here to load 20 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...