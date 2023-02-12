Nintendo surprised pretty much everyone earlier this week when it shadow-dropped Metroid Prime Remastered after years of ongoing rumours.

While most people are satisfied, it seems not everyone out there is happy. Former Retro studios engineer Zoid Kirsch, who recently mentioned how he wasn't very impressed with the quality of the doors in the remaster, has now voiced his frustration about the game's credits - noting how it does not include the full original credits.

Instead, it's a single screen, simply noting how the remaster is "based on the work of Metroid Prime development staff":

Zoid Kirsch (@ZoidCTF): "While many studios did amazing work on the remaster, I'm let down Metroid Prime's Remaster does not include the full original game credits. I worked with so many amazing people on the game and everyone's name should be included in the remaster, not just a single card like this."

Yeah im not a fan of this practice. In remasters I've worked on we've credited the original game. in some cases we put them before the remaster team. not cool — MVG (@ModernVintageG) February 11, 2023

Kirsch originally worked on Metroid Prime and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes for GameCube as a senior gameplay engineer. This situation isn't exactly an isolated one - with other original development teams also being excluded from the game credits of remasters and remakes nowadays.

A similar story about Pac-Man World Re-PAC surfaced last year and Bandai Namco patched in the original staff credits.