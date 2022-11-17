As you might recall, there was some drama around the time of Pac-Man World Re-PAC's release, when it was discovered the original game's staff were not credited in the newer version of the title.

Former Namco Hometek game designer Scott Rogers mentioned at the time how disappointed he was with this decision on social media. Fortunately, Bandai Namco has now patched in the original staff credits in the latest game update.

As part of this update, it's also added in a new paid skin DLC, paid jukebox DLC and has improved the overall quality of the game's music and stability. Here's the rundown, along with a look:

"It’s here! The first update for PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC is now live. First up, we’ve got: The Chrome Noir skin DLC can now be purchased stand-alone! The paid Jukebox DLC adds an actual jukebox to the beach of the in-game hub area of Ghost Island! The quality of the in-game music has been improved. (Free!) The stability of the game has been improved. (Also free!) Happy butt-bouncing, jamming, and playing!"

