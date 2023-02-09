The February Nintendo Direct Showcase gave us an extended look at Pikmin 4 in all of its planet-hopping, plant-plucking glory. As well as providing a close up look at some of the new features in the game (Ice Pikmin! A helpful puppy companion!) we also got a release date of 21st July 2023 — it was always going to be a summer hit, right?

Nintendo has now pushed the boat out even further and has released the game's box art as we can expect to find it on Switch. It looks like there are no regional variants this time around, but come on, that cover is surely too adorable to pass up a physical copy!

Pre-orders are not open for this one just yet, though we imagine that we will hear more information on that matter in the coming months. For the full rundown on everything that the Pikmin sequel will have in store, check out our original coverage below.