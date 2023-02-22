Nintendo has announced a brand new Direct presentation for 9th March, focusing on the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Kicking off at 2pm PT/10pm GMT (9th March) /8am AET (10th March), this newly-announced Direct will be showcasing the "final trailer" of Illumination and Nintendo's animated film. And, as with all of these announcements, Nintendo has reiterated that no info on any games will be shown during the Direct.

The movie is launches in the UK and North America in April, but depending on where you live in the world, you might get to see it a little bit earlier — or you may have to wait.