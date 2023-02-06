Publisher Gameforge has announced Tiny Thor, a beautiful 2D pixel art platformer that's coming to the Switch as part of the company's brand-new publishing label, IndieForge.
Developed by German studio Asylum Square, Tiny Thor sees you take on the role of the "small but mighty" God of Thunder as you traverse across a series of handcrafted levels with your trusty Mjölnir hammer. You can chuck Mjölnir at your enemies and see it fly back into Thor's hand, allowing you to execute a number of slick trickshots which will be vital in passing certain areas in one piece.
The game is being worked on by veteran game designer Henk Nieborg (Spyro: A Hero’s Tail, Contra 4, Shantae series) and boasts a gorgeous soundtrack by Chris Hülsbeck (Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, Turrican).
Jochen Heizmann, founder of Asylum Square, had the following to say:
“We are thrilled to be a part of Gameforge’s IndieForge initiative, as there are so many smaller dev studios that want to share their games with the world and sometimes struggle with publishing. Partnering with one of the industry’s western leaders helps us ensure that more players will be able to know about this awesome indie game our team of six has been working on professionally for four years.”
Tiny Thor will release on the Switch in Q2 2023.
What do you think? Will you be adding Tiny Thor to your Switch collection? Let us know with a comment below!
Comments (23)
It looks very good! Might pick it up on a sale if it ends up being a good game
looks like a lot of fun
Looks decent. I'll keep an eye on it.
Looks like a well thought out platformer
I love Henk Nieborg’s stuff! Sign me up!
Consider it added to the ever-growing wishlist!
Looks superb, I also get some vintage home computer gaming vibes from it.
I love Henk’s work. Really wanted to support BattleAxe but the gameplay just wasn’t up to snuff. But looking forward to this one for sure.
Love that there is some fresh ideas with this. Great art and production values from what I see.
I mean, Henk Nieborg would probably be among top3 if an imaginary award for Best Pixel Artists Ever was going to be handled.
His latest projects Xeno Crisis and Battle Axe look AMAZING (especially the latter, although XC is the better game and legit great).
On top of that we have LEGENDARY videogame composer/musician Chris Huelsback, wow.
On my watchlist!
Wow, great creative team, this looks good. At first I thought this was another Young Thor game.
They nailed that Snes look.
This looks like a ton of fun!!
2D pixel art platformers are super rare on the Switch so this is a must buy!! Sarcasm aside, it does actually look really good.
You had me at thor.
I was just about to say the Pixel Work in this was amazing (I went straight to the screenshots), then read it was by Henk Nieborg, say no more. Love his work, it's outstanding.
This is defo going on my Watchlist, prob a day one purchase, looks like great fun.
Looks fun 2D game. I like 2D games.
🎶 Open the door, get on the floor, everybody walk the tiny thor🎵
Indeed, this looks amazing. Will get day 1!
Beautiful pixel art, color me interested...if only I could add it to my wishlist already...
Great sound track, looks more like Amiga than anything else. Not sure on this one.
Gameplay with the hammer looks like real fun and something different for a change. I'll be keeping my eye on this one.
Looks like Kid Chameleon from the Sega Genesis
