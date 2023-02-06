Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Gameforge has announced Tiny Thor, a beautiful 2D pixel art platformer that's coming to the Switch as part of the company's brand-new publishing label, IndieForge.

Developed by German studio Asylum Square, Tiny Thor sees you take on the role of the "small but mighty" God of Thunder as you traverse across a series of handcrafted levels with your trusty Mjölnir hammer. You can chuck Mjölnir at your enemies and see it fly back into Thor's hand, allowing you to execute a number of slick trickshots which will be vital in passing certain areas in one piece.

The game is being worked on by veteran game designer Henk Nieborg (Spyro: A Hero’s Tail, Contra 4, Shantae series) and boasts a gorgeous soundtrack by Chris Hülsbeck (Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, Turrican).

Jochen Heizmann, founder of Asylum Square, had the following to say:

“We are thrilled to be a part of Gameforge’s IndieForge initiative, as there are so many smaller dev studios that want to share their games with the world and sometimes struggle with publishing. Partnering with one of the industry’s western leaders helps us ensure that more players will be able to know about this awesome indie game our team of six has been working on professionally for four years.”

Tiny Thor will release on the Switch in Q2 2023.

