It's that time again when the Evolution Championship fighting series reveals its lineup for the new year.

Games returning from last year include Guilty Gear Strive, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Tekken 7, King of Fighters XV, Melty Blood: Type Lumina and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 is also rejoining the roster.

Capcom's new title Street Fighter 6 will also be present! And if you're wondering about Smash Bros. - it's been out of the competition now since last year, with Nintendo choosing to take its own pathway.





Get more info at #Evo2023 pic.twitter.com/e0uEaoEwSb Ready to be a part of Evo history?Get more info at https://t.co/WgXv1e2Nui and sign up for the event today via the link below! https://t.co/SWcrRszxVA February 22, 2023

Winners of each game will win medals and trophies, and get their share of a $25,000 USD prize pool:

"Each tournament has a guaranteed $25,000 prize pool. The prize money is split between the top 6 finalists in each tournament."

In other tournament news, Nintendo earlier today announced a new partnership with Generation Esports - introducing a handful of Switch games (including Super Smash) to the Middle Schools Esports League Spring Major.