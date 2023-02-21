Generation Esports and Nintendo have announced that they're officially partnering up in order to introduce a handful of Nintendo games into the Middle School Esports League Spring Major.

Generation Esports is a "scholastic gaming" company that focuses on the impact of video games in schools in a positive way. Responsible for one of the biggest leagues for high school esports, it wants to make competing easy, accessible, and healthy, particularly from a mental health perspective.

Starting on 27th February, the MSEL is a free-to-compete league where students can participate in competitions in a "constructive, family-friendly" environment. Nintendo's partnership means that Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 3 will be added to the organisation's growing roster of games.

In a statement, Generation Esports says that it "is proud to announce our official partnership with Nintendo starting with the Middle School Esports League", suggesting that perhaps more additions or future events will be supported by Nintendo with the company.

CCO of Generation Esports Jon Bukosky shared that "we're looking forward to nurturing the next generation of esports" by fostering these environments and offering these opportunities to help students get into the esports scene.

You can check out more information about the MSEL over on the official website.

