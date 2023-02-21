A whole host of game characters have found themselves immortalised in Nendoroid form over the past few years, and some familiar faces from Cuphead are the latest to join this lineup. Both Cuphead and Mugman figures are set to be shipped out to fans of the game later this year, with pre-orders now open on the official Good Smile Company US site.

These pre-orders will close on 23rd February, so be sure to get in quickly if you are still keen to snatch one up.

If you have been lucky enough to get your hands on a Nendoriod before now, then you will know the drill regarding the number of accessories that these guys come with, but if you are new to the figures then we've got you covered. Both Cuphead and Mugman come with three different faceplates, an attachable "effect part" (gun fingers anyone?) and a clear stand for making up a range of poses.

For a little more information on the figures and a closer look at their designs, check out the following details from Good Smile:

From the popular game "Cuphead" comes a Nendoroid of Cuphead! He comes with three face plates including a standard face, a determined face and an evil face! An attacking effect part and fire head part are included for creating all kinds of situations and poses. Enjoy displaying him with Nendoroid Mugman (sold separately) also available for preorder from the same time!

The two figures are currently available to pre-order for $61.99 (around £51 / 58€) which is a little pricy, despite being the kind of numbers we are used to seeing on this line of merchandise. Those wanting to purchase one of the figures from outside of the US and Canada will have to do so through the Good Smile international store, where additional shipping costs will apply.

Both figures are set to ship in August of this year, so there is still a fair amount of time to wait. Long enough to fit in another playthrough of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, we'd say...