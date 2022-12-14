The much-anticipated DLC for Cuphead, 'The Delicious Last Course,' was released back at the end of June this year and we had a great time with it. So too, it seems, did a couple of other people as the game was quick to break the one million copies sold mark just weeks later. Now, the devilishly difficult download has done it again as Studio MDHR has announced that the game has surpassed two million sales!

While this extra million might not have come about quite as quickly as the first batch, the sale numbers are an impressive feat nonetheless. There's no original piece of celebratory artwork this time around, though the development team did share a thankful message on Twitter to mark the occasion.





We are so grateful to everyone who joined Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice on this new adventure. Your support means the world to us. Much to our amazement, we can announce that The Delicious Last Course has gone Double Platinum, selling 2 million copies across all platforms!!We are so grateful to everyone who joined Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice on this new adventure. Your support means the world to us. pic.twitter.com/nsfpSFiw4Z December 13, 2022

The data accounts for all platforms, so this is not a number achieved by the Switch alone. We must say, however, that the Switch version of the DLC is fantastic, even going as far as to describe it as "essential" in our 9/10 review.

This milestone lands just a week after we got a chance to sit down with the team and discuss all things Cuphead, animation and Netflix. If you want to read our conversation in full, check out the article below: