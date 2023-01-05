The Japanese developer Monolith Soft has been growing in size year after year. In a 2021 update, the company revealed its employee headcount had jumped from 261 (in December 2020) to 272 people.

As highlighted by Twitter user and gaming enthusiast Stealth, the latest update for 2022 is slightly different - with new annual data revealing the amount of employees at the company has dropped from 272 down to 264 people as of December 2022. This is just an interesting fact, and there's nothing to necessarily worry about.

Overall, Monolith Soft has experienced strong growth during the Switch generation - with over 100 individuals joining the company during this period. It's also become a major support team for Nintendo over the years - helping out on all sorts of franchises including The Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and the Animal Crossing series.

It most recently released Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in July last year and is now hard at work on the third and fourth DLC packs for the game's Expansion Pass. The third pack will contain a new hero and challenge, and the fourth will feature a new original story. Learn more in our previous coverage: