Monolith Soft has just had another successful year with the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. It also provided assistance with the development of Splatoon 3.

To wrap up 2022, it's held its regular "in-house illustration contest" where new graduates can sort of let their hair down and let their creativity run wild. According to a rough translation, any Monolith Soft employee can participate regardless of their job type and the best works are then shared across the company's website and other platforms.

The participants this year mostly consist of employees in their fifth and sixth year with the company, with a lot of them having experience animation, 3DCG and UI/UX design. Here's the round-up. Keep in mind this is nothing more than an internal contest and these are just some fun illustrations.

To bring in the new year, Monolith Soft's social media accounts also shared this cute little Xenoblade image with the following message attached:

"Happy new year! Thank you for your continued support of Monolith Soft this year!"

Apart from some Xenoblade 3 Expansion Pass, Monolith Soft hasn't revealed what the rest of its plans are for 2023 just yet, but it's believed to be helping out Nintendo with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom based on some job listings in April 2021. It previously provided support to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.