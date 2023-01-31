2023 is here (and it's almost February, too - can you believe it?) and, like everyone else, we've been pondering what Nintendo has up its sleeve for the Switch this year.

Let's just check off what we already know for sure, shall we? In a couple of months' time, we know that Nintendo and Illumination will be releasing the Super Mario Bros. Movie via a slightly staggered launch worldwide. It's looking pretty slick and we can't wait to see it!

With the Switch itself, we know that Nintendo is lining up some pretty big hitters in the coming months, including Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Pikmin 4, and a little game called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You could also potentially add Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp to that list, but let's keep that one as a "maybe", for now.

There is also a bevy of third-party games to enjoy in the coming months, too, so be sure to check out our picks of 30 upcoming Switch games in the article below for all the low-down:

Of course, there's also the small matter of DLC. We reckon it's a safe bet to say that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (duh), Splatoon 3, Fire Emblem Engage, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will all be receiving significant support in the coming months, along with the additional content that's lined up for Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

So what else does 2023 have in store for us? Well, the lovely Alex, Zion, and Felix got together to hash out their predictions for the Nintendo Switch in the lovely video above, and we'd love to hear what you have in mind, too!

Reckon we'll finally see some footage for Metroid Prime 4? How about that "traditional" February Direct? Share a comment with your predictions for the next 11 months of '23.