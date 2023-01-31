Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

2023 is here (and it's almost February, too - can you believe it?) and, like everyone else, we've been pondering what Nintendo has up its sleeve for the Switch this year.

Let's just check off what we already know for sure, shall we? In a couple of months' time, we know that Nintendo and Illumination will be releasing the Super Mario Bros. Movie via a slightly staggered launch worldwide. It's looking pretty slick and we can't wait to see it!

With the Switch itself, we know that Nintendo is lining up some pretty big hitters in the coming months, including Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Pikmin 4, and a little game called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You could also potentially add Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp to that list, but let's keep that one as a "maybe", for now.

There is also a bevy of third-party games to enjoy in the coming months, too, so be sure to check out our picks of 30 upcoming Switch games in the article below for all the low-down: