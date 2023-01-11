The Super Mario Bros. Movie has a ton of marketing and merchandise behind it, as you'd expect. There are McDonald's toys that differ depending on which country you get your Happy Meals from, advertisements on Twitch, and posters galore already. So of course we're getting some toys as well — we need to keep the kids happy outside of going to see the movie six times, right?

YouTuber M&L Toys has shared images of some unannounced toys which will be released to celebrate Illumination and Nintendo film, which launches in March and April this year. This batch of toys is coming from Jakks Pacific, which already has a pretty extensive range of affordable Mario Bros. toys. So a Mario Movie set isn't too surprising! (Thanks for the tip, Davis!)

We're not going to post pictures here, but we will discuss some of the toys that M&L Toys shows off (as well as share the video below). So, if you don't want to see them — here's your mandated Mushroom-powered Mario Movie spoiler warning. Don't read on until after the link if you don't want to see or read anything.