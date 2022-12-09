Geoff Keighley managed to air an exclusive clip of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie at this year's Game Awards show. You can check it out above and below. It's arriving in cinemas next year on April 7th.
Video: Super Mario Bros. Movie "Mushroom Kingdom" Official Reveal
A Game Awards exclusive
Comments (8)
That was a less exciting clip than the first two trailers we saw, but it still really got me when they played the music while Mario was running around.
I love how the antique shop logo has that 8-bit look to it. Also, clear pipes in Mario are truly one of the best decisions Nintendo has ever made.
I like how most the the soundtrack for this game will be remixes of official Mario music. Also, did anyone also notice the Cheep Cheep giving Mario the dagger yes?
Go my fellow Toad brethen! Show Mario the ropes!
Chris repeats the scream sound effects when he's being smacked around the pipes! I'll still watch the movie and like it if it's good but please get that fixed before I go mad!
I love how they made the world, they were able somehow mix the gaming elements into the core world, and, it actually doesn’t look messy, I love it!
My excitement is through the roof omg. Y'all hate Chris's voice just to be like everyone else and negative, I swear. He sounds good imo
Holy MOLY if the music is like that the ENTIRE MOVIE it's going to be insane.
NEED that soundtrack ASAP
Chris Pratt sounds good as Mario.
Tap here to load 8 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...