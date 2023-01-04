The famous video game developer Taito Corporation - known for legendary arcade hits like Space Invaders and Bubble Bobble - will celebrate its 70th anniversary on 24th August 2023. To prepare for this epic milestone, the company has already kicked things off by opening a commemorative website and a special Twitter account:

"Happy New Year... Taito celebrates its 70th anniversary this year."

Apart from some local promotions in Japan such as giveaways and restaurant events, it's unclear at this stage what exactly Taito has planned for this occasion. One highlight of last year for the company was its mini arcade cabinet - the Egret II Mini. You can learn more about it on our retro game website Time Extension.