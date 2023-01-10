It's a new year and Nintendo has officially announced its latest batch of Switch Online icons. This first lot for 2023 is focused on Nintendo Switch Sports. Wave 1 is all about golf, although there are also some Sportsmates icons, too.

The first Wave will be available until 16th of January and will be followed by a new Wave every Monday until 6th of February. Here's a look at what's up for grabs in this latest round - these icons will set you back 5-10 My Nintendo platform coins:

Of course, to redeem these icons, you'll need to be subscribed to Nintendo's Switch Online service. To see the previous waves from 2022, be sure to check out our full guide: