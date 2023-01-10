Nintendo Switch Sports
Image: Nintendo

It's a new year and Nintendo has officially announced its latest batch of Switch Online icons. This first lot for 2023 is focused on Nintendo Switch Sports. Wave 1 is all about golf, although there are also some Sportsmates icons, too.

The first Wave will be available until 16th of January and will be followed by a new Wave every Monday until 6th of February. Here's a look at what's up for grabs in this latest round - these icons will set you back 5-10 My Nintendo platform coins:

Image: via Nintendo Everything / Nintendo

Of course, to redeem these icons, you'll need to be subscribed to Nintendo's Switch Online service. To see the previous waves from 2022, be sure to check out our full guide:

Towards the end of last year, Nintendo Switch Sports also received its long-awaited 'Golf' update. You can learn more about this in our patch notes post.

Will you be grabbing any of these Switch Sports icons? Let us know with a comment!

[source nintendoeverything.com]