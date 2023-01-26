Well folks, Splatoon 3's next Splatfest is set and it looks like this is going to be another tasty one. After asking us to choose between taste sensations last time around, the next competition is about to get a whole lot more personal as we are going to have to pick sides on a much bigger debate: "What's your favourite chocolate?"

Shared via @NintendoEurope, this theme will be giving us the options of Team Dark Chocolate, Team Milk Chocolate and Team White Chocolate, with the three factions battling it out for sweet supremacy in Turf War Battles from the 11th-13th February.





Splat it out for your choccy of choice – Dark, Milk or White – in a mouth-watering matchup, taking place on 11/02 - 13/02! 🍫 The next #Splatoon3 Splatfest is going to be a real treat!Splat it out for your choccy of choice – Dark, Milk or White – in a mouth-watering matchup, taking place on 11/02 - 13/02! pic.twitter.com/fGr1b25cda January 26, 2023

With the last taste-themed battle finishing up at the start of this month, it feels like a pretty quick turnaround for the Splatoon festivities. Might we be looking at a more consistent monthly structure to our Splatfests? We certainly hope so!

While voting times have not been officially shared by Nintendo just yet, the @SplatoonJP account seems to suggest that the polls will open on 3rd February (around a week before start date). The tweet also states that we will be able to get Splatfest Conch Shells for each catalogue level that we achieve post-voting, which is bound to be a nice little addition when it comes to the final results.

This means that we have a little over a week to get thinking about what team we will be voting for this time around — and let's admit it, it's a big one! The team over here at Nintendo Life Towers are divided evenly between the three options at the moment, so why not have your say? You can fill out the following poll to let us know which team you are voting for, and be sure to keep an eye on our Splatoon 3 Splatfests guide for all updates as we hear them!