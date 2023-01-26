If you're a Splatoon 3 fanatic, you may make use of the NSO mobile app 'SplatNet' on a regular basis. If you do, you might be interested in this neat little update. You'll now be able to see all your previous Salmon Run 'Big Run' games that you've played, along with your highest score and highest pay grade.

Here's a closer look, courtesy of video game dataminer OatmealDome:





SplatNet 3 has received an update.



You are now able to see past records of all the Big Runs that you participated in.



(Tap the “Work” button on the main menu.) [Splatoon 3]SplatNet 3 has received an update.You are now able to see past records of all the Big Runs that you participated in.(Tap the “Work” button on the main menu.) pic.twitter.com/OaJlVfWWMV January 25, 2023

To access this app, you'll need to download the Nintendo Switch Online application from your mobile app store. And if you haven't used this app in a while, you'll be prompted to update it at launch. The SplatNet 3 application allows you to access all sorts of things - from the SplatNet Shop to rankings, to the current stage details.

Have you tried out SplatNet 3 yet? Do you use the Switch Online mobile app? Tell us below.