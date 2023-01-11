The character, confirmed within the world of Harry Potter to be the great-great-grandfather of Sirius Black, exists in the books and movies as a portrait within the office of Albus Dumbledore, but since Hogwarts Lgacy takes place in the 1890s, Phineas Black will be well and truly alive and playing an active role within the school's day-to-day life.

Other key cast members have also been revealed and include:

- Playable character — Sebastian Croft / Amelia Gething

- Professor Matilda Weasley — Lesley Nicol

- Professor Onai — Kandace Caine

- Professor Satyavati Shah — Sohm Kapila

- Everett Clopton — Luke Youngblood

- Mahendra Pehlwaan — Asif Ali

- Nearly Headless Nick — Jason Anthony

- Sorting Hat — Jason Anthony

Hogwarts Legacy has been confirmed to launch on the Switch on July 25th, 2023, a full five months after its planned release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on February 10th, 2023.

