A new gameplay showcase for Hogwarts Legacy has been broadcast, highlighting over 30 minutes' worth of direct gameplay footage from the PlayStation 5 version of the title.
We get a good look at how players will be able to navigate the world, utilising objects and creatures like broomsticks, Hippogriffs, and Thestrals. It's been confirmed that additional broomsticks can be purchased from a shop in Hogsmeade and, while these are purely for cosmetic purposes, you can apply general upgrades to your broom to improve speed and other attributes.