It's hard to believe, but Rare's legendary game GoldenEye 007 is finally back via the Nintendo Switch Online service.
We have already shared our updated thoughts about the latest Nintendo version in a republished review, so now we've rounded up some of our community's thoughts as well as impressions from the wider gaming community. So here's what players are saying so far. First up, some of the more glowing impressions:
Rooty - "Just downloaded it and had a crack. Must be fifteen years or so since I last played and it absolutely holds up. New players will probably struggle with the obtuse mission requirements more than the controls, but anyone worried this isn't the Goldeneye they remember should find themselves pleasantly surprised. Great addition to the N64 back catalogue."
sc100 - "Still seems as fun as it was 25 years ago. The sharper visuals definitely help. Now I'm just hoping we keep getting more Rare games."
MattyBH85 - "Wow, really does bring back all the memories. Completed the first three missions on Agent, and going to tackle the rest once my N64 controller is charged. Still an amazing game, but you can see how advanced controls for FPS games have come since 1997. Nevertheless, so much fun to be had still!"
Another big talking point is focused on the controls in the Switch Online version - some have adapted to the setup while others are rolling with the N64 pad:
Trikeboy - "It was hard when I first started playing but after a couple of hours I was playing just fine. The only real issue is the aiming controls due to the difference in how the control sticks work."
OFFICIALMichi - "The n64 controller is great but it’s still hard to remember how to play with one stick! I wish they would put the controllers in retail bundled with a code for NSO expansion."