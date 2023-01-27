GoldenEye is now available to play on Nintendo Switch. Ah, how long we've waited to type that sentence! After 25 years as an N64 exclusive, Rare's seminal first-person shooter has finally escaped from its 64-bit confines and is now playable via a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription, or on Microsoft's Xbox.
However, anyone who has tried the game already on Switch may well have run into control issues. Frankly, the way the N64 pad inputs map to a modern dual stick controller is a bit messy to say the least, and the default layout is almost guaranteed to have you pressing the wrong buttons and pulling the wrong trigger — at least to begin with. It's possible to remap buttons at a system level, of course, although resetting those when you want to play other games can get tiresome. On Xbox, it seems, the controls have been tweaked for dual-analogue control by default, but not on Switch.
However, we've discovered a little trick that any Switch owner can use to quickly transform the controls into something a little closer to the dual-analogue setup that's become the standard for the genre over the past two decades. Granted, it's not the most comfortable control scheme, but it's a decent workaround for anyone who is struggling: Split your Joy-Con and swap the hands you're holding them in.
There's a little more to it. You'll also need to go into the in-game settings via the pause screen and switch the control type from the default '1.1 Honey' to '1.2 Solitare', but by switching your left Joy-Con to your right hand and vice versa, the 'left' trigger pulls up your sights and the 'right' one becomes the trigger — just as you'd find in any standard FPS these days. It also puts WASD movement on the 'left' analogue stick while you look with the 'right', just as normal.
For reference, here are the instructions in bullet points, 'cause we're nice like that:
- Start the game as per normal, using two Joy-Con as a single controller (hold 'L' on the left and 'R' on the right)
- Once you're in the level, pause immediately, go to the controls screen on your watch and switch the style from '1.1 Honey' to '1.2 Solitare'
- Also, change the 'Look Up/Down' setting to 'Upright' if you want to invert the default Look controls
- Unpause the game and put the left Joy-Con in your right hand and vice versa
- Play GoldenEye on Switch with controls that feel more natural in 2023
Is it perfect? Obviously not. Switching weapons or opening doors isn't so easy anymore. However, it's a decent workaround if you're just not clicking with the unwieldy default NSO layout and don't want to screw up your other games by remapping buttons.
ALTERNATIVELY, you could use the system-wide button remapping to switch the sticks from Left to Right, and, optionally, also remap ZR>ZL, and ZL>R. This has the advantage of you not having to switch your Joy-Con between hands and also working with the Switch Pro Controller. The disadvantage here is that you'll have to manually change the buttons back again to function 'normally' with other games. That is unless you happen to have a spare controller that you're happy to use exclusively with GoldenEye.
Of course, we would definitely recommend playing this one with the official Nintendo Switch Online N64 pad if you've got it, but those have been in very short supply ever since they debuted, with stock disappearing the moment it pops up on Nintendo's online stores. If you're not lucky enough to have one of those, give this unconventional setup a go and let us know if it helped!
(Also, don't forget to switch the ratio to 16:9 in the settings for a full widescreen experience — a first for any game on Switch Online, we think. It looks sharp!)
How does that work for you? Have you found a better workaround, using two controllers perhaps? Let us know in the polls and the comments below.
Here’s some suggestions to fix the controls on Switch. The menu option is awkward - there’s 4 screens in the menu (use d-pad to toggle thru)
Change the default control option from 1.1 honey to 1.3 kissy
Change default look up & down from Reverse to Upright
Change Aspect Ratio from Normal to 16:9
Why not just use the built-in button remapping?
@Ainze Beat me to it!
And this is why I NEED an N64 controller for switch, before I play this,
RE-STOCK IT UK NINTENDO STORE! And then lose my order/send it back to the warehouse and give me no reason for it, and then chuck the item as you cant re-sell the item to me
Here's another tip, trade your Switch for an xbox!
Jokes!
Handheld mode sounds like a problem then?
I got lucky with a N64 stock drop. You just need to follow the Discord stock alerts and they pop up every so often.
Best fix: buy an N64 controller. Oh wait never in stock 🤦♂️
PS: I have one from the first batch. But I can imagine how frustrating it is for people who don’t have one.
@TKundNobody I had to beg a friend to sell me one of theirs. It's insane how hard they are to get.
The controls are a disaster. While I thought of flipping joy cons, that's no good for handheld mode.
I found the best solution is play on Agent mode. It's so easy that the controls don't matter.
I feared GE would be a disaster, which is why I already stop the renewal for the online expansion.
I bought the N64 Controller solely for this game. Appreciate they can be tricky to get ahold of, but just wait until you have one and then play it properly.
Anyone playing without the N64 Controller is going to get very frustrated! Especially with the online... you're going to be losing a lot !
Seeing as I can’t get the N64 controller for switch I will have to play this on game pass but that means having no online multiplayer as it’s exclusive to switch what a ball ache absolutely ridiculous
