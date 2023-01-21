Completing it in 24 mins seems a stretch to me. Using exploits and loops holes? I was always a fan of a speed run being playing the game as intending, not using bugs or warps or skips, I really don’t see the fun in completing this game in that time and repeating over and over. No real skill is it? Just speed cheating?

I guess if he enjoys himself and people like watching it where is the harm.

Let’s be honest what’s the point in any video games but fun. If he is having fun good on him.

Just goes right over my tiny head.