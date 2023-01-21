The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Image: Nintendo

You might have thought about playing through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild one last time before the arrival of Tears of the Kingdom, but how about another 50 times instead? That's what a speedrunner known as 'Player 5' recently did, and to top it off - it was achieved in under 24 hours. In fact, you can watch the whole stream on replay via Twitch.

As highlighted by GamesRadar+, the quickest run was 24 minutes and 16 seconds, and on average each run was about 25 minutes. Upon completion, Player 5 smiled and that was that - arguably the greatest speedrun since the launch of the action-adventure game in 2017. Player 5 is also known for previously setting a 'world record' BOTW speedrun - completing the game in 25 minutes and 23 seconds.

If this is what can be achieved in Breath of the Wild six years on, imagine all the tremendous things speedrunners will be able to do in Tears of the Kingdom once they've finally got their hands on it. What are your thoughts about beating the main game in Breath of the Wild 50 times in a row and doing it in less than 24 hours? Comment below.

[source twitter.com, via gamesradar.com]