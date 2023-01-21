You might have thought about playing through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild one last time before the arrival of Tears of the Kingdom, but how about another 50 times instead? That's what a speedrunner known as 'Player 5' recently did, and to top it off - it was achieved in under 24 hours. In fact, you can watch the whole stream on replay via Twitch.
As highlighted by GamesRadar+, the quickest run was 24 minutes and 16 seconds, and on average each run was about 25 minutes. Upon completion, Player 5 smiled and that was that - arguably the greatest speedrun since the launch of the action-adventure game in 2017. Player 5 is also known for previously setting a 'world record' BOTW speedrun - completing the game in 25 minutes and 23 seconds.