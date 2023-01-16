In a time before Splatoon, de Blob was the big name in spreading colourful ink around town. Unlike Nintendo's inky shooter, the series saw you take control of a colour-absorbing ball which would complete various challenges by spreading paint across a monochromatic landscape.
You might remember de Blob on the Wii, its sequel (de Blob 2) on the DS, or the two remastered editions on the Switch, but you won't remember the original's DS release — mainly because it never saw the light of day. At least, that was the case up until recently, when popular gaming YouTuber @RebelTaxi took to Twitter to share an early build of the game that they had been sent (thanks, My Nintendo News).
The clip is only short, we realise, but it does give a hint at what almost was for the series' first entry on the Nintendo handheld. The game was originally under the development eye of Helixe and was set to be released by THQ but was later cancelled to prioritise the Wii release.
The above early build shows a rather different game from the sequel that later took to the DS, opting for an isometric style of gameplay compared to the follow-up's more conventional platformer approach. Whether this would have been the dominant style for the entire game is unclear — the early build may just be showing a one-off mission — but it certainly would have been a different look for the series.
Perhaps RebelTaxi will expand on this early build in the future and show a little more of the game in action.
What do you make of this early build footage? Paint the comments with your thoughts down below!
[source twitter.com, via mynintendonews.com]
Comments (8)
I remember playing de Blob on Wii years ago.(Thanks for reminding me how old I am Nintendo Life) This DS version definitely looks a lot different than the original but it's still cool to see.
de faq did they not release it for? Could be sitting on my DS collection shelf unplayed like so many others...
I always wondered why they only "ported" the second game. I NEED this.
Looks like something that would be super fun to play for 10 minuts
i love those games
glad they are on Switch
Another who loved the De Blob games
This looks great. Way better than the actual DS game that got released (although that was super fun)
This was a good series!!! I enjoyed seeing this
