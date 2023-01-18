To wind up last year, NPD Group has shared new information about video game consumer spending habits in the US. Apart from Switch being labelled the best-selling system of the year in this particular market, we've also got a round-up of the "top 10 best-sellers" (based on dollar sales) for Nintendo platforms in 2022.

Unsurprisingly, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet took out the top spot. It was followed by Pokémon Legends: Arceus in second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in third. Kirby's new 3D adventure was in fourth and Nintendo Switch Sports was fifth. Returning for another year was Smash Bros. and Animal Crossing, and further down the list was the third-party representative Lego Star Wars. Splatoon 3 also made the list in tenth place. Here's the full rundown (via NPD's industry analyst Mat Piscatella):

The NPD Group also shared Switch game sale data for the month of December in the US. Once again, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was in the top spot. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was in third place, Sonic Frontiers was in fifth and Kirby also got some love from Switch owners. Here's the chart:

You can see the best-selling video games of 2022 across all platforms in our previous story. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet placed sixth overall and Pokémon Legends: Arceus was in the eighth spot. It's not all that surprising to see S&V dominate the Nintendo game list in the US, after breaking a number of series' records worldwide and selling 10 million copies in the first three days.