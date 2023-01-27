For many, the Wario Land games can feel like something of a fever dream today. It's been almost 15 years since the last title in the series, Wario Land: Shake It!, came to the Wii and now the thought of Nintendo's treasure-obsessed anti-hero getting another platformer of his own seems about as likely as us getting any news on Metroid Prime 4.
However, the fading memories of the series have not stopped developers Tour De Pizza (a fantastic name, we might point out), as it has this week released its debut title Pizza Tower, a 2D platformer inspired by the Wario Land games!
Right out the gates, we'll make this clear: the game is currently only on PC and there has been no news of a planned Switch release. However, that doesn't stop us from dreaming...
One glance at the Pizza Tower Steam page and we were sold. This is a game with all the fast-paced wackiness of Wario Land 4 (an unlikely protagonist, smooth movements, score attacks) and it is visualised through a style instantly reminiscent of 1990s cartoons. Check out the following screenshots and you'll be able to see what we mean.
In short, it looks brilliant and the critics seem to agree. Scott McCrae wrote a glowing review over on PC Gamer, where he described the game as "one of the best and most satisfying platformers out there today" — high praise indeed.
The game only came out this week (26th Jan, to be precise) but with positive reviews like this quickly entering circulation, we can only see this dough expanding. Of course nothing has been announced just yet, but the unabashed Wario Land inspiration running throughout the title would make it a prime fit for a Nintendo console (in our slightly bias view, at least)!
Until then, we will just have to get our Wario Land-esque fix from the PC. Pizza Tower is now available on Steam for £16.75, and you can bet that it's going to inspire us to get booting up the GBA again.
What do you make of Pizza Tower? Want to see it come to Switch? Let us know in the comments!
I've seen this a few times, it's kind of charming how it all comes together even with such a crude artstyle.
Though when it comes to Wario Land-likes I'm way more hyped for Antonblast, which I loved the demo so much I ended up backing it.
Doesn't look like something I'd get, personally, because I basically only like Wario Land 4 because it's Wario Land (which is shallow AF, I know, but I'm not into the hectic second halves of stages tbh) and I have unfortunately never gotten to play Shake Dimension, which is GORGEOUS, but it's better than what Nintendo hasn't given us in... checks google
...oh my god... FOURTEEN YEARS.
Now that calls for a Wario Land Shake It remaster on Switch in glorious widescreen!
Hey, if Nintendo doesn't feel like making a new Wario Land game, then it's up to the indies to provide us with new games with similar vibes instead. This one looks particularly crazy, I'm very intrigued.
This feels like a stretch to be considered “Nintendo news” lol
The style reminds me a bit of Boogerman: A Pick and Flick Adventure on the Snes.
Also, yesterday I saw a boxed copy of Wario Land 3 at a used game shop for $500(CAD), crazy.
@Waluigi451 I'm genuinely surprised that people are still acting like Nintendolife hasn't reported on non-nintendo related stuff in the past.
