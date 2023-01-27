Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

For many, the Wario Land games can feel like something of a fever dream today. It's been almost 15 years since the last title in the series, Wario Land: Shake It!, came to the Wii and now the thought of Nintendo's treasure-obsessed anti-hero getting another platformer of his own seems about as likely as us getting any news on Metroid Prime 4.

However, the fading memories of the series have not stopped developers Tour De Pizza (a fantastic name, we might point out), as it has this week released its debut title Pizza Tower, a 2D platformer inspired by the Wario Land games!

Right out the gates, we'll make this clear: the game is currently only on PC and there has been no news of a planned Switch release. However, that doesn't stop us from dreaming...

One glance at the Pizza Tower Steam page and we were sold. This is a game with all the fast-paced wackiness of Wario Land 4 (an unlikely protagonist, smooth movements, score attacks) and it is visualised through a style instantly reminiscent of 1990s cartoons. Check out the following screenshots and you'll be able to see what we mean.

In short, it looks brilliant and the critics seem to agree. Scott McCrae wrote a glowing review over on PC Gamer, where he described the game as "one of the best and most satisfying platformers out there today" — high praise indeed.

The game only came out this week (26th Jan, to be precise) but with positive reviews like this quickly entering circulation, we can only see this dough expanding. Of course nothing has been announced just yet, but the unabashed Wario Land inspiration running throughout the title would make it a prime fit for a Nintendo console (in our slightly bias view, at least)!

Until then, we will just have to get our Wario Land-esque fix from the PC. Pizza Tower is now available on Steam for £16.75, and you can bet that it's going to inspire us to get booting up the GBA again.

What do you make of Pizza Tower? Want to see it come to Switch? Let us know in the comments!