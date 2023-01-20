The Switch is still selling like there's no tomorrow and it seems Nintendo won't be slowing down production any time soon.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the Kyoto-based video game giant actually plans to "increase production" of the hybrid machine in its sixth year after shifting roughly 21 million systems in the previous fiscal year. Although it lowered its sales forecast to 19 million last November, the company is now apparently "convinced" it can manufacture more units.

The same report, sourcing "people familiar with the matter", goes on to state how Nintendo has already told "suppliers and assembly partners" about its plans to "churn out" even more Switch units in the coming fiscal year, beginning this April.

At this stage, there's no target number has been revealed and Nintendo will adjust its production accordingly, depending on the demand for the system. Currently, Nintendo's plans suggest there'll be "sustained demand for at least another year". A Nintendo spokesperson reportedly declined to comment about this latest development.

As of 30th September 2022, the Switch has now shifted more than 114 million units worldwide. It's gearing up for another big year with titles like Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Analysts have also chimed in claiming a Zelda-themed Switch would definitely "entice existing console owners" to buy another unit in 2023. Leaked images of a Zelda-themed OLED model surfaced online last December.