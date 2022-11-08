As part of Nintendo's latest financial report detailing performance for Q2 of fiscal year ending March 2023, the company has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch has now sold a gargantuan 114.33 million units.
Once again, however, Nintendo states that sales have declined year-on-year thanks to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. This time, sales have decreased by 19.2%, totalling 6.68 million units, however the company reassures that demand for the console remains stable, with big hitting games like Splatoon 3 providing a healthy boost.
Here's a breakdown of sales according to specific console SKUs:
- Total Standard Switch sales this period: 2.23 million
- Total Switch OLED sales this period: 3.53 million
- Total Switch Lite sales this period: 0.92 million
Now, let's take a look at where the Switch currently stands against Nintendo's previous consoles. Obviously, there's no change in positioning just yet, but the Switch is steadily catching up the Game Boy, which is definitely exciting to see! We're pretty confident the Switch will take that number two spot fairly soon.
|Console
|Total Sales
|DS
|154.02 Million
|Game Boy
|118.69 Million
|Switch
|114.33 Million
|Wii
|101.63 Million
|Game Boy Advance
|81.51 Million
|3DS
|75.94 Million
|Family Computer / NES
|61.91 Million
|Super Family Computer / SNES
|49.10 Million
|N64
|32.93 Million
|GameCube
|21.74 Million
|Wii U
|13.56 Million
Looking ahead, Nintendo has decreased its expected sales forecast for the Nintendo Switch by 2 million, moving from 21 million down to 19 million by the end of March 2023. Nintendo cites the ongoing semiconductor shortage as the reason, but states that "there is a gradual improvement in semiconductor and other component supplies and a recovery trend in hardware manufacturing", so that's good.
All in all, it's looking pretty healthy for the Nintendo Switch, despite the slight drop in sales forecast from Nintendo. It's also safe to assume that sales of the console are now on a natural decline after more than five years on the market, but hopefully games like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will give the console a nice boost in the months ahead.
What do you make of the latest console sale figures from Nintendo? Share your thoughts in the usual place.
wow, I guess u can say thats a lot of units!
Good to know that the chip shortage is easing somewhat and that demand has been relatively steady.
It will be very interesting to see where lifetime unit sales end up on the Switch when the dust is finally settled and Nintendo is well underway into their next generation.
It must be passing the PS4 soon, right? I think it will end up being the third best selling console of all time (after PS2 and DS), and Nintendo's second best selling after the DS.
Very nice. After this quarter, it'll pass the PS4 and Gameboy, you love to see it.
At this rate I don't see it catching PS2. With PS5 starting to lead NPDs now, it seems the Switch's saturation point is getting closer & closer.
Puts the poor old Wii U numbers into perspective
Looks like they are projecting 9-10m over Christmas and perhaps 3m in the first quarter - which suggests to me that they are not releasing a new switch model this FY.
If they do release a new model in the next FY, they could easily overtake the DS numbers, which include all the models (including DSi etc) - the numbers that the switch eventually does depends mostly on what counts as a “switch”!
Poor Wii u, forever with the Virtual Boy as the worst commercially failed products. I think the last stop for the Switch will be second place. Its an impressive console that managed to get pass through the once mighty Wii. The new Pokemon game and Zelda 2 will probably give the Switch one final big push in units being sold, after that the chance of selling bigger numbers will be lower since people will be anticipating the next big Zelda release that most likely i think will follow on the Next Nintendo console. Good to hear that the Switch is Nintendo most second succesful console ever (It will dethrone the Gameboy )Im really looking forward for the next generation.
@Quarth ps4 is still selling well but sony stopped tracking it. It sits around 125 million units sold but my guess is the actual number when it’ll be discontinued will be between 130m and 135m units sold.
That being said I think the switch will end up around the same number, probably a bit higher.
Funny, you could take a look at this chart and, if you didn't know better, think that the SNES was a bit of a flop when it was anything but. The rest of the consoles in the upper places just sold so sooooo much.
That poor Wii U
@Quarth I think the PS4 sold about 118M units, so probably the Switch will outsell it by the end of they year, and surely by the end of the fiscal year.
I don't understand how normal ds sold so well. It barely had any good games.
Also, the worst selling nintendo consoles were the ones that were equal in power compared to the competition. Interesting.
And the best selling consoles were and are lagging behind in terms of raw horsepower.
@Member_the_game I remember around 2015-2017, the Wii U was really dead in the water and only the 3DS was keeping Nintendo above water. Too bad, the support for 3DS will be dropped soon by the ungrateful Big N hahaha. The 3DS was the *****. Saved me during some very dark times, along with the Wii U. I was playing BotW on my Wii U an average of 2-3 hours everyday when it came out until I finally got my Switch in 2018.
@Cia It has lots of amazing games. I had one and it was amazing. Maybe the fact that the DS was hacked early on and piracy of DS games was off the chains back then. Not too proud of it but I did dabble with it myself. Good times.
@cowntsikin Really is a shame they dgaf about 3ds/2ds anymore. I probably put more hours into that thing than any other console I've ever owned. I get it, profits or whatever, but it never let me down.
Why is it safe to assume the sales are on a natural decline when they're still exceeding Yr.1 sales, despite the semiconductor shortage?
Yup, PS4 numbers should be in the bag by January. I still assert that Game Boy has been passed long ago but many folks still insist on lumping Color sales together with it.
@Cia DS had an amazing library, but its record sales are also partly owed to effectively becoming many people's affordable palmtop of the era, similarly to how the marginally higher-selling PS2 had won folks over as an accessible DVD player. From mainstreaming "casual" genres that went on to reign the mobile space afterwards to the myriads of cookbooks, yoga instructors, crosswords and literal fiction reading apps, DS was a relatively cheap and convenient touchscreen machine that could cover you on a lot of fronts. The previous handhelds had tapped into this before (like Game Boy organizers or even whole movies compressed for GBA before PSP ever tried to make it cool), but DS's interface was a game changer.
@Quarth PS4 is just under the Game Boy/Game Boy Color line (the two handhelds have their sales bundled together), about 117.2 million compared to the 118.69 million that the GB and GBC sold. The Switch has a ways to go.
But either way, no matter how you look at it, 114 million is still impressive. It's firmly in the Top 5 for the best-selling consoles overall, and Nintendo takes three of those slots. Top 10, it takes five slots.
Now, compare that to the PS5, which sits at 25 million units sold (GameCube territory) and the Xbox Series X/S, which sits at about 12 million units sold (Wii U territory). THEY have a LOT of catching up to do.
But these semiconductor shortages are hurting everyone the world over. We can only hope that the CHIPS Act of 2022, which will boost semiconductor production here in the United States, will take effect soon, so we can alleviate the semiconductor shortage.
I actually didn't realize GameBoy sales were that far below DS. I really want to see the Switch surpass PS2 unit sales. May they reign supreme once again!
@darkswabber The PS4 is at 117.2 million as of March 2022. It literally only shipped a few 100k units in that January-March quarter.
Please do not make up random numbers here and post them here like they're facts.
If...and probably when Nintendo surpasses the Game Boy, there is nothing else we can wait for. I have a lot of doubts it would ever reach the likes of the DS and PS2, simply because those two consoles have a market that has since been divided, with some DS players on mobile devices and the PS2 players (not even players at this point) using... movie/TV streaming services today.
Great news as fully deserved.
The bottom three on that list though the N64, GameCube and Wii U were such great consoles, with great games, what’s wrong with gamers?!
@quinnyboy58 Competition, to put it bluntly! N64 had to contend with PlayStation, GameCube with PS2 and Xbox, and Wii U with PS4 and Xbox One. It's hard to overstate just how successful the PS2 and PS4 were in particular.
