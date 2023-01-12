After a number of rumours and reports, Microsoft has officially confirmed it will be broadcasting an Xbox & Bethesda 'Developer_Direct' later this month on January 25th.

As part of this, it seems Minecraft fans will be getting an "inside look" at the upcoming action-strategy game, Minecraft Legends. This title will be arriving at some point this Spring on the Nintendo Switch.

In Minecraft Legends, the player - or should we say hero - must overcome the "mighty" piglin hordes and save the day. Here's what to expect from Mojang's Developer_Direct segment, according to the official announcement:

"Mojang Studios will showcase an insider’s look into the PvP multiplayer experience in Minecraft Legends – the upcoming action-strategy game from the makers of Minecraft. Developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive and launching this spring, don’t miss exclusive gameplay footage at the Developer_Direct."

Other games featuring at this event will include the new Forza Motorsport, Arkane Austin's title Redfall and The Elder Scrolls Online. You'll be able to watch on Twitch and YouTube, and you can learn more about it on our sister website Pure Xbox.