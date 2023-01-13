Kirby's famous Samurai mini-game will be featured in Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe and today Nintendo has shared a brief teaser.
It's also mentioned how players will be able to hop online and compete against other player records from all around the world. This minigame will be accessible via the Merry Magoland mode - allowing players to check out all sorts of bite-sized experiences.
Nintendo yesterday launched a Japanese website for the upcoming Kirby release on Switch. It contains even more footage and screenshots of this deluxe version of the game for Switch: