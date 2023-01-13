Kirby's famous Samurai mini-game will be featured in Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe and today Nintendo has shared a brief teaser.

It's also mentioned how players will be able to hop online and compete against other player records from all around the world. This minigame will be accessible via the Merry Magoland mode - allowing players to check out all sorts of bite-sized experiences.

Unsheathe your sword and get ready for a Samurai Kirby battle of epic proportions! New to #Kirby 's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, you can hop online and compete against player records from all over the world! pic.twitter.com/akAy7xA1M2 January 13, 2023

Nintendo yesterday launched a Japanese website for the upcoming Kirby release on Switch. It contains even more footage and screenshots of this deluxe version of the game for Switch: