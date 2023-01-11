We are just over a month away from the release of Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and the team over at HAL Laboratory has started drip-feeding us new additions to the game. The most prominent of these is the reveal of Kirby's new Copy Abilities - power-ups gained after inhaling an enemy. We already knew of the Mecha ability from the first trailer, but it looks like a whole lot more is on the way.

Shared via @NintendoUK, the game will introduce a new 'Sand' Copy Ability for the pink puffball. This power-up will allow Kirby the chance to manipulate the environment into protective shelter, or blast enemies with granular attacks. Slashing at your opponents with a sword or scorching them with fire is one thing, but putting some sand in their eye? That's truly evil.

The tweet brought with it some images of what this Copy Ability will look like in action - showing Kirby building up an impressive sandcastle presumably with the promise of chucking it over any oncoming attackers. Check the snaps out below:

#KirbysReturnToDreamLandDeluxe arrives on 24/02, and with it comes a new Copy Ability – Sand! Use it to shift sand into a variety of shapes, from a fist to a castle, and take on even the toughest foes. pic.twitter.com/ovRKImK4gW January 11, 2023

But wait, that's not all! A follow-up tweet the official @Kirby_JP account also confirmed that the 'Festival' Copy Ability will be appearing in Return to Dream Land Deluxe. You might recognise this little carnival-inspired number from Kirby Star Allies, where the ability could be used to obliterate all nearby enemies by, uh, dancing. Well, it's making its return this time around so watch out Waddle Dees, there's a deadly dancer on the loose.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe flies onto Switch on 24th February. While this might still seem like a while for those who are keen to dive back into the 2011 Wii title, we imagine that there will be plenty more ability announcements over the coming weeks.