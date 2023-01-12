Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We're now at the tail end of Fire Emblem Engage's marketing push - with the game arriving next week, and it seems Nintendo is already turning its attention towards the return of the pink puffball, Kirby.

After the successful release of his first ever 3D platformer in March last year, Nintendo now has Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe locked in for next month. This title originally made its debut on the Wii in 2011 and arrives on Switch on 24th February.

You've probably already seen the regular social media posts from Nintendo, including yesterday's post and today's post, and now adding to this, the official Japanese website for the Switch version has been launched. This was originally highlighted on Reddit:

The website shares some more screenshots and also provides some additional video footage. See for yourself. It's also got an "information" segment at the very top - notifying fans of Kirby updates. And from the main page, you can see Kirby's abilities, the official game trailer and much more.

When this 4-player platforming adventure does arrive on the Switch, players can look forward to old and new gameplay - including a Mecha Copy Ability, and also some brand-new subgames like Magolor's Tome Trackers.