The pink puff Kirby is still kind of celebrating his 30th birthday and to close the celebrations it seems there'll be a special panel taking place this March at the 2023 Game Developers Conference.

According to the official website, this panel will be a "design session" featuring developers Shinya Kumazaki and Tatsuya Kamiyama. It will focus on Kirby and the Forgotten Land and how it made the leap into the 3D world, along with the new features it adds to the long-running series. This also lines up with the game's first anniversary.

"The Many Dimensions of Kirby features Shinya Kumazaki and Tatsuya Kamiyama discussing Kirby and the Forgotten Land one year after its release—looking at how they brought traditional Kirby gameplay into a 3D world, as well as examining some of the new features in the game, including the fan-favorite Mouthful Mode."

The Game Developers Conference will take place in San Francisco between the 20th and 24th of March this year. Other games featured at the annual event include titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, The Quarry, and the indie hit Tunic.

If there are any interesting news scoops from the Kirby panel featuring Kamuazaki and Kamiyama, we'll be sure to let you know. Have you given the pink puffball's 3D outing a go yet? Looking forward to Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe? Drop a comment below.