We have a little over a month to go before Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe flies onto the Switch. This is bound to be an exciting time for those of us who love Kirby and are a fan of the 2011 Wii game, but there will also be many out there who can't help but think, "wait, didn't we only just get a new Kirby game like yesterday?"

Generally, those who are having such thoughts are correct — obviously, we didn't actually get a new Kirby title yesterday, but we get the idea all the same. Just last year we got Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Kirby's Dream Buffet (two very fun titles, we must admit), so to have another addition to the puffball pantheon so soon feels like, simply put, a lot.

Of course, 2022 marked the 30th anniversary of the franchise so it makes sense that Nintendo would be going all out with its celebrations (even if it does sometimes forget those of its other series). The point remains, however, that there has been a huge amount of Kirby on Switch and its momentum shows no sign of slowing.

To discuss this very issue, the wonderful Alex and Felix from our video team sat down to discuss just what is going on with the series and attempt to clamp down on the source of this Kirby mania. The following video sees the pair break down the rich history of Kirby on Switch and look towards what the future may hold.

Get your copy abilities ready and check out the full chat in the video below:

