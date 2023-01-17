It's hard to believe but we're already up to our first major Nintendo release of the year this week. Fire Emblem Engage follows on from Fire Emblem: Three Houses with even more tactical RPG goodness.

In the lead-up to the new entry's release, Engage's main character designer Mika Pikazo has been sharing artwork of the heroes and antagonists in the game via social media. Here's a round-up of what she's shared so far (thanks, Siliconera). As you might recall, she's also the talent behind the new game's protagonist.

Timerra

Alfred

Ivy

Diamant

Queen Lumera

Vander

Zephia

Alcryst

Hortensia

Fogado

As previously mentioned, Mika Pikazo has previously heled design the VTubers Hakos Baelz, Kaguya Luna, and Pinky Pop Hepburn (via Kotaku). Pikazo is also known for the character Sei Shounagon in the Fate/Grand Order mobile game releases, and the light novel series Apocalypse Witch.