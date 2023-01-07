One of the highlight survival horror experiences on the Nintendo Switch last year was the indie title Signalis. If you've been holding out for a physical release, you're in luck - with the developer Rose-engine announcing a hard copy published by Humble Games.

It will release towards the "end of February 2023" on the Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America, Europe and Australia. And if you put down a pre-order at a local retailer, you'll apparently get the "lenticular memory" bonus item (see it in action in the video below). Amazon currently has this physical version arriving on the 21st for $29.99 USD.

This bonus item was my and @antihelios_ 's idea, so I am really happy that we could make it happen for this version. pic.twitter.com/QjE4n7pya2 January 6, 2023

In our Nintendo Life review, we called Signalis a "near-perfect" love letter to the survival horror genre and certain sci-fi classics. It includes rewarding and challenging puzzles, a surreal story and a tense atmosphere.